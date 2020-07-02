Ask a Local Expert: If I get arrested for DUI, how can I prevent losing my driver’s license?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — When people get arrested for driving under the influence, one of the first things they want to understand is if they are going to have to give up their driver’s license.

Defense attorney Jason Schatz of Schatz Anderson & Associates says people want to know what they can do to try and prevent their license from being suspended.

“If you’re arrested for a DUI, the government has two chances to suspend your license,” Schatz said.

The first chance to suspend a license is handled through the Utah Driver License Division, in which case a person must file a request for an administrative hearing within 10 calendar days of the arrest.

“Failure to request that hearing will result in an automatic suspension,” Schatz said. “However, by filing a request, we will guarantee you the right to an administrative driver’s license hearing where we can present evidence and arguments to try to convince the division not to take action.”

The second way the government can suspend a license is through the criminal conviction of a DUI charge in court.

“If you are convicted of the offense of DUI in court, your conviction will be reported to the driver’s license division, and the division will take action against your license based on that conviction.”

A license can be suspended for a period of between four months and three years, and the driver can be classified as an alcohol-restricted driver for two years to life.

“It is imperative that you hire an attorney who has the special training and skills to handle a DUI case,” Schatz said.

