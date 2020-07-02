Schatz Anderson & Associates

Schatz Anderson & Associates

Jason earned his undergraduate and law degree from the University of Utah. Immediately upon graduating from law school, Jason and Steve formed the private practice of Schatz & Anderson, focusing on criminal and DUI defense. Since entering private practice, Jason has continued to study DUI defense, having completed both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) Student Course as well as the NHTSA SFST Instructor Course. Jason has also attended an Intoxilyzer Operator’s course and an Intoxilyzer Technician’s course to learn more about breath testing. He has also attended the Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) course that officers take. Jason is a proud member of the Utah State Bar, Salt Lake County Bar, Utah Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and has never received a bar complaint. He is also proud to be a member of the National College of DUI Defense (NCDD) and recently became the FIRST attorney in the State of Utah to become Board Certified in DUI Defense—1 of only 45 elite attorneys in the United States to have earned that certification. You’ll get no better defense for an alcohol or drug-related driving offense than from Salt Lake City’s DUI Lawyer, Jason Schatz.

Ask a Local Expert: If I get arrested for DUI, how can I prevent losing my driver’s license?

July 2, 2020