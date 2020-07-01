TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | July 3 – July 5
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. | COVID-19 Pops-Up in Art | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center, 178 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Cosmic Realms | Admission: Free | Location: Art Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m. | Fiddler on the Roof | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | KONY on the Fourth | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 10 p.m. | KONY Fireworks Show | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
Family
- Thursday, 9 a.m. | Summer Dance Camp (Ages 3 – Adult) | Admission: Various | Location: Westside Studio, 170 N. 400 East, St. George.
- Thursday, 1:30 p.m. | Spa Workshop for Teens | Admission: Various | Location: Saint George Social Hall, 200 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | SGCM’s 4th of July Celebration! | Admission: Various | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10-11 p.m. | St. George City Fireworks | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market – Fred Openshaw Farms | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Music
- Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 4th of July weekend DOUBLE HEADER Rock Shows | Admission: $12| Location: The Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Live Music by The Shawn Owens Project | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, 7:45 a.m. | St. George City 4th of July Parade | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 6:30 a.m. | 2020 Uncle Sam 4k Race | Admission: Various | Location: Main Street and Tabernacle Street, St. George.
- Sunday, 8 p.m. | Full Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: Various | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St. St. George.
