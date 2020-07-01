TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

Written by or for St. George News Sponsor
July 1, 2020

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | July 3 – July 5

Art               

  • Friday, 9 a.m. | COVID-19 Pops-Up in Art | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center, 178 S. 700 East, St. George.
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Cosmic Realms | Admission: Free | Location: Art Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.

Entertainment                  

  • Thursday, 7:30 p.m. | Fiddler on the Roof | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | KONY on the Fourth | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 p.m. | KONY Fireworks Show | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.

Family            

Foods/vendors/charity     

Music            

Nightlife/social   

Outdoor/active/sporting     

  • Saturday, 6:30 a.m. | 2020 Uncle Sam 4k Race | Admission: Various | Location: Main Street and Tabernacle Street, St. George.
  • Sunday, 8 p.m. | Full Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: Various | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St. St. George.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored content may be submitted to or developed by St. George News for publication on behalf of the sponsor and in the sponsor's interest. It may include promotional pieces, features, announcements, news releases and advertisements. Opinions expressed in sponsored content are those of the sponsor and not representative of St. George News. Sponsors have no influence over St. George News reporting and product apart from their own sponsored content.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!