TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

The weekend is almost here, and that means it's time to look for adventure – whether it's something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining.

Weekend events | July 3 – July 5

Art

Friday, 9 a.m. | COVID-19 Pops-Up in Art | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center, 178 S. 700 East, St. George.

Friday, 11 a.m. | Cosmic Realms | Admission: Free | Location: Art Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.

Entertainment

Family

Foods/vendors/charity

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market – Fred Openshaw Farms | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Music

Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 4th of July weekend DOUBLE HEADER Rock Shows | Admission: $12| Location: The Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.

Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Live Music by The Shawn Owens Project | Admission: No cover; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active/sporting

Saturday, 6:30 a.m. | 2020 Uncle Sam 4k Race | Admission: Various | Location: Main Street and Tabernacle Street, St. George.

Sunday, 8 p.m. | Full Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: Various | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St. St. George.

