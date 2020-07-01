Merril Barlow

April 25, 1993 — February 25, 1971

Merril Daniel Barlow of Colorado City, Arizona was born Feb. 25, 1971, at Hildale, Utah to Karen Lauritzen and Truman I Barlow. He Married Noreen Jessop April 25, 1993. Merril was the 13th of 19 children.

He lived his life in Colorado City and went to the Colorado City Unified School. Merril loved his family and enjoyed pranking his family. He loved driving trucks and big equipment where he gained the association of many in the surrounding Southern Utah area. Merril is survived by his mother Karen, his wife Norreen, his son Merl and his daughter Vilate and numerous brothers and sisters. He is preceded in death by his father and brothers: Lee Roy, Manti and Russel and all grandparents.

A visitation will be held at Holm Heritage Building, 1055 Carling St, Hildale, Utah, on Friday, July 3, 10-11:30 a.m. The funeral service will follow at noon. Arrangements are being made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign Merril’s online guestbook www.spilsburymortuary.com