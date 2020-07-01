Marilyn Wood projected winner of primary election for Iron County Commission Seat C

Photo illustration | Photo by 3dfoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus

CEDAR CITY — Marilyn Wood is the projected winner in the race for Iron County Commission Seat C based on initial primary election results released Tuesday evening.

Wood received 53.38% of the popular vote with 4,963 total votes, while her opponent Cindy Bulloch received 4,335 votes. Out of 15,759 registered voters in Iron County, 9,461 ballots were cast — a 60.04% voter turnout for the primary election.

Iron County Clerk Jon Whittaker said updated totals will be released Thursday.

“We anticipate that the by mail ballots will continue to arrive throughout this week,” he said. “Typically, we report on Tuesdays and Fridays. However, with Independence Day on Friday, we plan on tabulating and reporting on Thursday instead.”

Wood told Cedar City News she is “very humbled” by the results.

“All my work paid off, and it was a lot of work,” she said. “I just have to thank all of the great voters for seeing that in me, for their confidence in me, that I would look out for their interests.”

Wood said she enjoyed talking to people during her campaign and looks forward to hearing from the community more as a county commissioner.

“Talking to the people was the very funnest for me … talking to the people and hearing their concerns,” Wood said. “I think that part of the Commission job I’m going to enjoy too, because the people are what make Iron County so great.”

In addition to the primary focuses of her campaign platform, such as water, infrastructure, public lands and agriculture, Wood said one of her first priorities will be to determine how to meet county employees’ needs.

“I want to see if there’s anything we can do for the county employees that will help their lives be better or easier,” she said. “We have great employees, and they work hard.”

Wood added that she expects to work well with county commissioners Paul Cozzens and Mike Bleak.

“I’m excited to work with them because they care about the community,” she said. “I think we’re going to be very successful, I think our three personalities will get along really well.”

Along with voters and her campaign team, Wood extended thanks to her family.

“It’s been really hard on them,” she said. “It’s taken me away from them a lot, but they’re really excited about me being on the commission.”

Bulloch told Cedar City News she is grateful for her supporters.

“Iron County is full of absolutely wonderful people and we had a good race,” she said. “Iron County is in great hands.”

