Head-on collision kills 3 on SR-18 when SUV drifts into oncoming traffic

ST. GEORGE — Three occupants were killed in a three-vehicle crash on state Route 18 near the Ledges that shut down both directions of travel as officials arrived to investigate the deadly crash Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., officers and emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash on SR-18 near mile marker 9, just west of the Winchester Hills Fire Station. Initial reports indicated that the occupants in at least two of the vehicles were possibly trapped.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Shawn Judd told St. George News that three occupants died at the scene, including the driver of a black Cadillac SUV and both occupants traveling in a white Nissan. A woman traveling in a silver Ford passenger car was injured, and once an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter landed on the highway she was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment.

More than 20 police units also responded as SR-18 was completely shut down in both directions and traffic was diverted off the highway through the Ledges into Snow Canyon State Park to avoid the large scene.

At the time of the crash, the Cadillac was heading north on SR-18 and veered to the left, crossing the median into oncoming traffic, Judd said. The Cadillac side-swiped the Ford, which went spinning out of control and crashed into the concrete barrier.

After striking the Ford, the Cadillac continued north across the southbound lane where it struck the Nissan head-on, killing all three occupants in both vehicles.

“We don’t know why,” Judd said, “but for some unknown reason (the Cadillac) drifted to the left into oncoming traffic.”

Judd also said the names of the victims are not being released at this time, as the agency’s accident reconstruction team was still at the scene conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

The severely damaged vehicles left a debris field that extended for more than 100 yards as responders began clearing the wreckage from the roadway. Traffic was impacted for several hours.

The Utah Highway Patrol, St. George Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance and the Utah Department of Transportation’s Incident Management Team responded and tended to the scene.

