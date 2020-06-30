Face coverings now required at all state liquor stores

State Liquor Store at 161 N. 900 East in St. George, Utah, March 29, 2019 | File photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — When Gov. Gary Herbert announced last week that face coverings would be required in all state-run facilities, the first thought was on higher-education buildings and places like the DMV. However, this mandate also requires face coverings to be worn in the state-run liquor stores.

“Yes, in all state buildings you need to have a face covering,” a liquor store employee told St. George News. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be a mask, just a face covering tied around that covers one’s nose and mouth.”

The requirement for face coverings went into effect on Monday, and the mandate will last until July 10. When asked about public response to the required face coverings, a liquor store employee said they have not had any issues so far.

Herbert focused on not only the idea of keeping social distance while outside but always wearing a face covering while indoors.

The mandate comes as COVID-19 cases are rising in the state. Southern Utah set a record for most cases in a single day on Sunday with 67 new infections. The state recorded 472 more cases that same day.

Herbert also said in his press conference last Wednesday that the state will not be granting any relaxation of regulations as a result of the increase in cases.

“In light of increases in cases, we will not be considering any application for relaxation for the next two weeks,” Herbert said. “Everybody is working in good faith. We need to unify our efforts. We as Utahns need to take responsibility and get on top of it so we can keep the economy open. We can turn it around just like we did at the beginning. I think the people of Utah will respond. I trust the people of Utah.”

