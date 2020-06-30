2020 Washington County Republican primary election results

A mail-in ballot gets turned in at the dropbox at the Washington County Administration Building, St. George, Utah, November, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Following are the results of the Washington County Utah Republican Party’s 2020 primary election. Primary winners will go on to face challenges in the general election.

Election results will be updated as the evening progresses.

GUBERNATORIAL NOMINATION (statewide results)

Spencer Cox 36.96% 142,651 Greg Hughes 20.66% 77,868 Jon Huntsman. Jr. 34.40% 132,829 Thomas Wright 07.98% 30,691

UTAH ATTORNEY GENERAL NOMINATION (statewide results)

David Leavitt 45.61% 173,672 Sean Reyes (Incumbent) 54.39% 207,082

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 15

Kristan Norton 60.69% 19,296 Scott Smith 39.31% 12,497

HOUSE DISTRICT 71

Willie Billings 50.41% 3,631 Brad Last (Incumbent) 49.59% 3,572

IRON COUNTY COMMISSION

Cindy Bulloch 46.6% 4,335 Marilyn Wood 53.4% 4,963

