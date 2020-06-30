2020 Washington County Republican primary election results

June 30, 2020
ST. GEORGE — Following are the results of the Washington County Utah Republican Party’s 2020 primary election. Primary winners will go on to face challenges in the general election.

GUBERNATORIAL NOMINATION (statewide results)

Spencer Cox 36.96% 142,651
Greg Hughes 20.66% 77,868
Jon Huntsman. Jr. 34.40% 132,829
Thomas Wright 07.98% 30,691

UTAH ATTORNEY GENERAL NOMINATION (statewide results)

David Leavitt 45.61% 173,672
Sean Reyes (Incumbent) 54.39% 207,082

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 15

Kristan Norton 60.69% 19,296
Scott Smith 39.31% 12,497

HOUSE DISTRICT 71

Willie Billings 50.41% 3,631
Brad Last (Incumbent) 49.59% 3,572

IRON COUNTY COMMISSION

Cindy Bulloch 46.6% 4,335
Marilyn Wood 53.4% 4,963

