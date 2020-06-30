2020 Washington County Republican primary election results

ST. GEORGE — Following are the results of the Washington County Utah Republican Party’s 2020 primary election. Primary winners will go on to face challenges in the general election.
GUBERNATORIAL NOMINATION (statewide results)
|Spencer Cox
|36.96%
|142,651
|Greg Hughes
|20.66%
|77,868
|Jon Huntsman. Jr.
|34.40%
|132,829
|Thomas Wright
|07.98%
|30,691
UTAH ATTORNEY GENERAL NOMINATION (statewide results)
|David Leavitt
|45.61%
|173,672
|Sean Reyes (Incumbent)
|54.39%
|207,082
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 15
|Kristan Norton
|60.69%
|19,296
|Scott Smith
|39.31%
|12,497
HOUSE DISTRICT 71
|Willie Billings
|50.41%
|3,631
|Brad Last (Incumbent)
|49.59%
|3,572
IRON COUNTY COMMISSION
|Cindy Bulloch
|46.6%
|4,335
|Marilyn Wood
|53.4%
|4,963
