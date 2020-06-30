Judith Holinstat

June 24, 2020

Judy Holinstat, 81, an amazing friend to many, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Judy was born in Detroit, Michigan and attended Michigan State and Wayne State University.

She spent 24 years working at Cola-Cola Enterprises in south Florida. Once retired she excitedly moved to St. George, Utah where she found a new purpose and many friends at Studio 359 Salon. She always ended a conversation with “I love you.”

Judy leaves behind her beloved Paisley (puppy) and friends and family from Florida to New York to Utah. She will be missed by all who’s lives she touched.

Arrangements are being made by Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, Utah 84770. Family and friends are invited to sign Judith’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com .