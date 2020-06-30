Judith Holinstat

Written by Obituaries
June 30, 2020

June 24, 2020

Judy Holinstat, 81, an amazing friend to many, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Judy was born in Detroit, Michigan and attended Michigan State and Wayne State University.

She spent 24 years working at Cola-Cola Enterprises in south Florida. Once retired she excitedly moved to St. George, Utah where she found a new purpose and many friends at Studio 359 Salon. She always ended a conversation with “I love you.” 

Judy leaves behind her beloved Paisley (puppy) and friends and family from Florida to New York to Utah. She will be missed by all who’s lives she touched. 

Arrangements are being made by Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, Utah 84770. Family and friends are invited to sign Judith’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!