Canyon Media brings patriotism to life at flag ceremony in advance of July 4

99.9 FM KONY Country personalities Amy Chesley and Carl LaMar join children from St. George in a presentation of the colors at the Canyon Media office, St. George, Utah, June 30, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Fourth of July is typically a huge celebration in Southern Utah, and across the country, where people gather to pay tribute to the United States and those who fought for the freedoms the nation enjoys.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to effect celebrations and gatherings, including the annual “4th of July Celebration” and concert presented by 99.9 KONY Country, Canyon Media promotions director Tanisha Randall wanted to bring a spirit of patriotism to the area by organizing a presentation of the colors to share with the community in advance of the holiday.

“Obviously for reasons of COVID we were not able to gather together this year, which we are really saddened by, but we wanted to do something special that we could be able to publish for our social media sites and do something where we are still presenting the colors for our nation,” Randall said.

The brief ceremony featured the presentation of the American and Utah flags by members of the Utah National Guard as well as a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance by children, grandchildren, relatives and friends of Canyon Media employees.

Local actor and Tuacahn star Lydia Ricks sang the national anthem.

Though there will be no large concert this year, St. George residents can tune into 99.9 FM KONY Country for a Patriotic Tribute to America with music and narration synced to the city’s fireworks display, which is set to be the most spectacular pyrotechnic show ever in St. George.

