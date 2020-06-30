October 31, 1950 — June 26, 2020

Dan Kirk Keltner, age 69, passed away June 26, 2020. He was born Oct. 31, 1950, in Miles City, Montana to Nolia and Lawrence Keltner. He married Sandra MalinkSKI ON Oct. 10, 1970 in Glendive, Montana.

He is survived by wife Sandra Keltner, children Shawn Keltner (Kim), Michelle Woodland (Wendell), and Bryce Keltner (Karrie), 19 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary on July 3, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, Utah 84108

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454.

