April 1, 1946 — June 25, 2020

Ruth Ortega Syddall, 74, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 with her loving husband, Richard, and daughter, Rhonda, by her side.

Ruth was born April 1, 1946, in Costilla, New Mexico. She grew up the youngest of nine children. Ruth attended Grantsville High School and completed two years of community college. She also lived in Washington, Hawaii, and Oklahoma before finally settling in St. George Utah.

Ruth had three children from a previous marriage. Richard and Ruth married on April 10, 1970, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their daughter Rhonda was born from this beautiful union.

Ruth loved to travel and one of her favorite destinations was the beach. She could often be found redecorating her home. Ruth believed in making the world a better place. She was generous with her donations to cancer research and treatments and feeding the hungry. She never missed an opportunity to help someone in need. Ruth will always be remembered for her kindness and her generosity.

Ruth was a beloved sister, wife, and mother and most of all a beautiful soul that will be missed by all who knew her.

Ruth is survived by her children; Anthony, Carla, Joseph, and Rhonda (Jeff); sisters, Ralfaelita and Dee; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents (Jacob and Andrea Ortega), two brothers (Bernie and Jacob), and four sisters (Juanita, Martha, Mary and Nora).

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St, St George, Utah 84770, followed by a graveside service at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S Dixie Dr, St George Ut 84770. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at spilsburymortuary.com . To watch the service live, go to webcast.funeralrecording.com and enter event #: 32182 and password: ROS2020 .