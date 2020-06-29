Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Vanishing bicycle not only have hit local retailers but big box stores such as Walmart as well. St. George, Utah, June 22, 2020 | Photo by David Louis, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, June 27-28.

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah broke its one-day high for new coronavirus infections on Sunday, set just the day before, by eight cases. According to the Utah Department of Health, there were 67 new infections from the virus.

ST. GEORGE — A St. George woman is in jail facing first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping after a call to 911 from an out-of-state family member reported that a young mother and her 10-month-old infant were not allowed to return home until he paid $2,500 in ransom.

ST. GEORGE — While most businesses have struggled to stay afloat during the past few months, one local industry has flourished but struggled in a much different way.

Benefiting from all the stir-craziness of people isolating in their homes has been local bicycle shops that have seen a steady flow of customers.

ST. GEORGE — When looking at those who have had the coronavirus in Utah, something within the data becomes undeniable: Latinos and Pacific Islanders have been hit especially hard during the pandemic.

ST. GEORGE — A highway traffic stop yielded nearly 18 pounds of marijuana in various forms and two felony arrests for the Mesquite Police Department earlier this week.

