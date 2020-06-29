Southwest Tech Receives $395K donation for transportation scholarships and equipment

Stock image | Photo courtesy of Southwest Technical College, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Southwest Technical College recently received a donation in the amount of $395,000 to go toward scholarships and equipment within the automotive technician and professional truck-driving programs.

According to a press release from Southwest Tech, the anonymous donation has provided an unprecedented amount of scholarship aid to send students to Southwest Tech for enhanced training and certification.

“The automotive and truck driving industries have a significant workforce shortage. Providing scholarships is a meaningful way to make an immediate impact on both those looking for a career and for those employers that desperately need a well-trained employee,” Southwest Tech Transportation Director Wade Esplin said.

The donor asked that $200,000 of the donation go towards equipment for transportation programs, along with $195,000 going toward scholarships for students wanting to pursue an education in automotive or truck driving.

“We’re excited to award students a scholarship to help them achieve their goals,” Southwest Tech President Brennan M. Wood said. “It is our aim at Southwest Tech to support up-and-coming talent and to encourage a path that leads to a meaningful career.”

The transportation programs are taught inside the Automotive and Tech Building at 510 W. 800 South in Cedar City. The Automotive and Tech Building is currently undergoing a significant facelift to the façade and front lobby of the building. The renovation will enhance the look and feel for the building and overall experience for students and is scheduled to be completed this August.

Those interested in applying for a scholarship may do so at the Southwest Tech website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.