City of St. George to hold 4K race, parade and fireworks show for 4th of July

ST. GEORGE — The City of St. George will offer three events to celebrate the 244th birthday of the United States on July 4, including the Uncle Sam 4K race at 6:30 a.m.; a parade with an extended route to facilitate social distancing at 7:45 a.m.; and the annual fireworks show at 10 p.m.

“COVID-19 caused us to rethink how we conduct all our events — especially July 4th considering how many people participate annually,” Recreation Supervisor for the city of St. George Aaron Metler said in a news release. “The two biggest differences this year is that there is no concert and no carnival. However, I think we are proceeding appropriately to celebrate Independence Day in a fun and safe way.”

The Uncle Sam 4K has made several adjustments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

A drive-through packet system will be implemented allowing race entrants to remain in their vehicle to receive their packet July 3 safely and with minimal contact.

Start line corrals of 50 athletes will be started in waves for the race. No groups larger than 50 will be gathered in the same area at the same time.

Finisher refreshments and medals will be bagged together. Participants will receive everything in one bundle upon finishing the race.

All staff and volunteers will wear masks and gloves.

The parade route is longer this year, increasing from 1.18 miles to 1.52 miles. It will begin near the corner of Tabernacle and 200 West and proceed east to 400 East. The parade then turns south along 400 East to 300 South and will wrap around Worthen Park to its conclusion on 200 South.

“Safety has been our main concern when planning our July 4th activities,” Metler said. “We will have message boards encouraging social distancing and reminders from our parade announcers.”

The 22-minute fireworks display is expected to be the most spectacular pyrotechnic show ever in St. George. Typically paired with a concert, the fireworks will be shot from Tech Ridge, just south of Dixie Tech, at 10 p.m. on July 4. Tune into 99.9 FM KONY Country for a Patriotic Tribute to America with music and narration synced to the fireworks.

“Most years we shoot the 5-inch shells, but due to the change in location we are able to fire 10-inch shells, which should really glow in our stunning night sky,’” Marc Mortensen, support services director for the city of St. George, said in the release. “There are many great places to view the fireworks — we just ask that you try to avoid gathering in large groups. ”

There will be no access south of the Cliffside Restaurant along Tech Ridge Parkway, and the city asks viewers to consider other locations to watch the fireworks.

