2 passengers injured in left-turn collisions in Cedar City 3 hours apart

Scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 3000 North and SR-130, Cedar City, Utah, June 29, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Two similar but unrelated two-vehicle collisions happened in Cedar City intersections a few hours apart Monday afternoon, with one passenger being taken to the hospital by ambulance in each instance.

The first incident, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of 200 North and 1400 West, involved a silver passenger sedan with a female driver and a red Ford pickup truck with a male driver and a female passenger.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Justin Ludlow said the driver of the pickup truck had been heading west and was preparing to turn left onto the Interstate 15 onramp.

“The silver car was heading east and the red (truck) failed to yield the right of way to the silver car in the intersection,” Ludlow said. “They both had a yellow light and they collided.”

Neither driver reported any injuries, but the woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the truck reportedly injured her arm.

“She was taken to the hospital for evaluation to see if her arm was broken or not,” Ludlow said.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene. No citations were issued, he said.

The second collision occurred a little over three hours later, shortly after 5 p.m., at the intersection of 3000 North and state Route 130, also known as the Minersville Highway. That incident involved a blue Toyota SUV and a darker blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Ludlow said the SUV had been heading east and was preparing to turn south onto SR-130 when it turned in front of the eastbound Tacoma.

“They said the sun was in their eyes,” Ludlow said of the SUV’s driver.

Although neither driver reported any injuries other than minor scratches and bruises, a female passenger in the SUV reported having breathing problems and was transported to Cedar City Hospital via ambulance for evaluation.

Ludlow said the SUV driver was cited for failure to yield.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and had multiple airbags deployed. They were each towed from the scene.

Traffic in the area was impacted for around 30 minutes while responders worked to clear the scene. Northbound through traffic was directed to make a detour through the nearby bowling alley parking lot.

