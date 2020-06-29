What’s Going There: Workout wear, donuts and the revival of a favorite hangout spot

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Though the economy came to a fairly screeching halt in the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses in Southern Utah persisted through the uncertain climate, with new locations, exciting developments and even the return of an old favorite.

In this episode of “What’s Going There,” Tom and Travis of Linx Commercial Real Estate go on a whirlwind tour of all the new businesses coming soon.

Watch Tom and Travis debate the merits of donuts versus coffee and driving through versus hanging out in the media player above.

“We’re back in business,” Tom said. “The ‘Rona’ ain’t getting us down.”

The real estate duo start off their tour at Red Rock Commons, where a new Lululemon Pop Up store just opened up. The popular fitness apparel brand plans to stay at least through spring of 2021 and possibly longer if business is good.

The episode continues on to become a battle between where to eat sweet treats – look for a Dunkin’ Donuts and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream coming soon – and where to work out, with new climbing gyms, ninja courses and fitness studios surging onto the Southern Utah scene. It’s a battle between a love for love handles or abdominals.

For a little healthier fare, St. George welcomed its first vegan restaurant, Gaia’s Garden Cafe off 700 South in St. George, where Tom said he had a delightful roast beef sandwich. How does that work exactly?

There has also been big buzz surrounding the opening of the new Cafe Zupas at the end of St. George Boulevard, and Tom and Travis spend a bit of time drooling over their famous menu items.

But perhaps the most exciting development in the works is the Blues Katz Rock n Roll Grill on Bluff Street, a reincarnation of local favorite Jazzy’s Rock n Roll Grill. The new restaurant and entertainment venue is almost set to welcome guests with a familiar layout, incredible menu items and a new drive-thru window for quick treats.

Find out more from Tom and Travis about all the new developments on this episode of “What’s Going There.”

