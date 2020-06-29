November 1, 1933 — June 26, 2020

Almo B. Simmons ll, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, in St. George, Utah. He was born on Nov. 1, 1933, to Almo B. Simmons l, and Alene Cluff in Provo, Utah.

Almo graduated from Provo High School, BYU and Rutgers University. He was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Eastern Canada from 1954-56. He also served as a Bishop of the BYU 57th Ward. He worked with Walker Bank, which became First Interstate Bank and then Wells Fargo Bank. During those years, he served as president of United Way and Kiwanis. He was mostly found in a banker white shirt and tie, but on occasion, he was spiffy in his red plaid Bermuda shorts, with a tennis racket in his hand.

Almo married Rita Johnson in the Salt Lake Temple on Oct. 6, 1960. He is survived by two sons, Robert (Nannette) of St. George, David of Niceville, Florida and one daughter, Mary Ann West of Kaysville. There are eight grandchildren, McKay (Belen), Taylor (Sini), Kailey, Bethany and Kylan Simmons and Danielle (Justin Anderson), Jacob (Hailee) and Tyler West plus five great-grandchildren. Those precious eight will miss playing “Chopsticks” with their Grandpa.

A graveside memorial service will be held in the Provo City Cemetery, located at 610 S. State Street, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Friends and family are invited to sign Almo’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com