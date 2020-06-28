Brush fire near Diamond Valley closes state Route 18

A brush fire burns off of state Route 18 near Diamond Valley, Utah, June 28, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Danyelle Evans, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A brush fire burning near mile post 12 on state Route 18 closed the highway Sunday evening and had burned more than 80 acres at the time of this report.

Named the Volcano Fire, it had largely been burning through brush and short grass near Diamond Valley just above the north entrance of Snow Canyon State Park.

According to a Twitter post from the Utah Department of Transportation, the fire had caused the closure of at least one lane of the highway.

High winds proved difficult for emergency personnel that responded to the fire.

The National Weather Service extended the high-wind warning for Southwest Utah until midnight which includes the areas of Utah’s Dixie and Zion National Park and the cities of Delta, Fillmore, Cedar City and St. George.

The fire drew a multi-agency response that included personnel from the Bureau of Land Management, the St. George Fire Department and state fire agencies.

This is a developing story.

