Southern Utah shatters one-day high for new COVID-19 cases, drive-thru testing hours change

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah broke its one-day high for new coronavirus infections on Sunday, set just the day before, by eight cases.

According to the Utah Department of Health, there were 67 new infections from the virus. Because the local Southwest Utah Public Health Department doesn’t release exact figures on Sunday, it is unclear how that total breaks down between counties. There were 472 more cases statewide.

No new deaths were reported.

Dr. Angela Dunn, the state epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health, has said the large increase in cases does not correlate with any increase in testing.

In Southern Utah, there has been a 314.5% (454 cases to 1428) increase in cases in June. According to the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, there have been 364 more tests in Southern Utah in June than May, a 7% increase.

Starting Monday, the hours for the Intermountain Medical free drive-thru testing site in St. George at 376 E. 500 South will be changing to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week.

The line of cars to the site continues to stretch around the block, and Dr. Patrick Carroll, medical director of Dixie Regional Medical Center, acknowledges the wait for some has stretched into hours. He said in a Zoom call with reporters earlier in the week that Intermountain is working on adding more staff to the site to quicken the process.

“The waits have been long,” Carroll said, adding that people can quicken the process by calling their primary care doctor and putting in a test order. “That will expedite that,” he said.

Intermountain also runs testing at the Cedar City Instacare at 962 Sage Drive and at Garfield Memorial Hospital at 200 N. 400 East in Panguitch. The Cedar City site is open seven days a week, while Panguitch is open Monday through Friday.

Drive-thru testing is also conducted at Beaver Valley Hospital and at Kane County Hospital in Kanab.

