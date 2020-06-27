Brush fire erupts in St. George near Dixie Regional Medical Center

A brush fire burns above Foremaster Drive in St. George, Utah, on June 27, 2020. | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A brush fire has started on the hill above Foremaster Drive in St. George near Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Updated 6:10 p.m.: Additional photos.

Structures, including a hospital office building across the street from the main campus, are threatened.

The St. George Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 5 p.m. and has now been joined by multiple agencies.

This is a developing story.

