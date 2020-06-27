Traffic stop nets Mesquite Police nearly 18 pounds of marijuana, 2 felony arrests

Nearly 18 pounds of marijuana in various forms confiscated by a Mesquite Police officer during a traffic stop, Mesquite, Nevada, June 24, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A highway traffic stop yielded nearly 18 pounds of marijuana in various forms and two felony arrests for the Mesquite Police Department earlier this week.

Conner Carreon, 29, and Armira Carreon, 21, both of Mendota, Illinois, were pulled over for a traffic violation in the construction zone on Interstate 15 running through Mesquite Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Mesquite Police Department issued Saturday.

The responding police officer made contact with the couple – who also had a toddler with them – and “observed evidence of illegal drug activity and initiated an investigation into possibly transporting large amounts of illegal drugs.”

A search of the vehicle produced nearly 18 pounds of raw marijuana, concentrated THC marijuana oils, marijuana edible candies and drug paraphernalia, according to the police.

The Carreons were taken into custody and subsequently changed with multiple felonies related to drug trafficking and possession with intent to sell, as well as a felony for child endangerment.

Child Protective Services took the child into protective custody. Due to the felony charges, the two adults were transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

