Beaver and Millard county fires combine, burn over 20,000 acres

ST. GEORGE — Two lighting-caused fires that started in Millard and Beaver counties Thursday have merged into one fire and have touched over 20,000 acres of land thus far.

Originally separate Antelope and Rock Path fires, they have burned into each other and have covered a combined 20,117 acres as of Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Bureau of Land Management.

The fires burned into one due to the burn out operations conducted by firefighters Friday. Currently, 250 personnel are reported to be involved in fighting the fire which has also reached 25% containment.

The fire is burning through grass, sagebrush, and juniper and is being wind-driven through the vegetation with short spots of flame taking place.

The fire is located south of the Sevier Playa in Millard and Beaver counties and is burning across federal, state and private lands.

No structures are presently at risk due to the fire and no evacuations of road closures are in effect in relation to the fire.

Resources assigned the fire include: two hotshot crews, five Type II hand crews, multiple aircraft, two dozers, 11 fire engines and five water tenders.

Heavy smoke from the fire has greatly dissipated since yesterday, fire information officer Keven Adel said Saturday. Whatever smoke residents of St. George are seeing now is likely coming from fires in Arizona, he said.

