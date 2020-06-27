Cedar city mountain bike teens spark fireworks fundraiser

Iron Giants team member Austin Lund races during the 2019 season at Three Peaks Recreation Area, Iron County, Utah | Photo courtesy of Parker Grimes, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — In preparation for their fall competition season, members of the Iron Giants youth mountain bike team will be selling Fourth of July fireworks as a fundraiser to help buy equipment and supplies.

According to a recent news release from team director Susie Knudsen, the teenagers will be working inside the TNT Fireworks tent at the Smith’s Food and Drug parking lot at 633 S. Main Street in Cedar City next week, from July 1 through July 4, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

“It’s more than selling fireworks,” Iron Giants head coach Danny Hall said in the announcement. “This fundraiser is an opportunity for all of our student-athletes to do their part to help the team. This is our second year selling TNT Fireworks and it’s been a great way to earn what we need to support these kids.”

Iron Giants is a composite team made up of middle and high school students in Iron County. According to Knudsen, there are a record 61 registered members of the team this year, comprising boys and girls in grades 7-12.

The team competes in the Utah High School Cycling League’s popular racing series each autumn. According to this year’s schedule, Cedar City will host a regular-season race event for the South region on Sept. 19, in addition to hosting the East regional championship on Oct. 10. Both events will be staged at Three Peaks Recreation area, site of last year’s state championships.

In addition, Iron Giants athletes are scheduled to compete in two other regular season races: at Soldier Hollow on Aug. 15 and at Snowbasin on Sept. 5, plus the South regionals in Richfield on Oct. 3.

This year’s state championships will be held in St. George the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

“Riding with my friends helps me feel normal again,” said rider Ava Knudsen, who is starting her second season as a member of Iron Giants “While I still can’t do many of my favorite activities, riding my bike is something that hasn’t changed.”

Susie Knudsen said the team’s goal is to “provide an inclusive experience for each teen and enable them to strengthen body, mind and character through the lifelong sport of cycling.”

The student-athletes train during the summer months by riding on local trails, learning on-the-bike skills, bike maintenance and trail etiquette.

As part of their commitment to keeping trails safe and clean, more than 40 team members and adult helpers showed up for a service project the evening of June 18, picking up enough litter and garbage along the Three Peaks trail system to fill numerous large bags.

For more information visit the Iron Giants website or its Facebook page. For additional information about the Utah High School Cycling League, click here.

