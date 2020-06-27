Results of Tuesday’s primary election likely to be delayed

SALT LAKE CITY — State elections officials are warning that it could be days, even weeks, before we know who wins Tuesday’s primary elections.

Fox13Now.com reports that’s because the COVID-19 pandemic has forced delays in election reporting.

“We’re really asking people to be patient,” Justin Lee, the state elections director, said in an interview with FOX 13.

Because of the pandemic, most counties in Utah will not be doing any form of in-person voting. Only a handful of counties have at least one “drive-up” voting location. That leaves mail-in balloting as the only option for most of the state.

Iron County is among the counties with a drive-up location.

“There’s no Election Day registration, for example,” Lee said of the drive-up locations. “These are set up for people who have lost their ballots, people that need assistance. But people should not think of this as a normal voting location.”

It is possible to still affiliate as a Republican at drive-up locations. But the mail-in balloting process will create delays in election results on Tuesday night.

