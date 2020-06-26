April 9, 1954 — June 23, 2020

Valerie Eve Jensen, 66, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in St. George. She was born April 9, 1954, in Payson, Utah, the youngest child of Lovell Squire and Evelyn Elmer Brook.

She grew up in Spring Lake and Payson, graduating from Payson High School.

She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tallahassee, Florida.

After her return, she attended Utah Technical College and graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She married Paul A Jensen March 31, 1984, and the marriage was solemnized in the Provo Temple March 1991.

Val spent her life serving others. She spent her life working with the mentally disabled and special needs patients with great love and compassion. She lost her first child, Evan, shortly after his birth. They later adopted Jenny, a toddler she had worked with while employed at the American Fork Training School. Next came 1-year old Hayden. They completed their family with the adoption of Holly and Yvonne. She loved her children and did all she could to nurture and give them what they needed.

The family moved to Santa Clara, Utah in 2000. She continued working as a nurse for Danville and the VA hospital.

She leaves behind a legacy. She adored her nieces and nephews, loving them as her own, and continuing when they had children of their own, loving and nurturing her great-nieces and nephews with some of them calling her grandma. She had many lifelong friends and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband Paul; son Hayden (Kyla), of Santa Clara; daughter Jenny, St. George; daughter Holly, Houston, Texas; daugher Yvonne, Salt Lake City; sister, Dorian (George) Tuckett, St. George and brother, Douglas (Nancy) Brook, Pine Valley. Preceded in death by son Evan Paul, parents, and infant brother, Evan Brook.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, June 30, at 11 a.m. following a visitation from 9-10:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary. Interment will take place at the Santa Clara Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah (435) 673-2454.

To watch a webcast of the service (live for up to 90 days after the service,) log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com, Event# 31994, Password: VEJ2020.

Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Venmo account Paul Jensen@PaulJensen1960.