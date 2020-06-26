Harmons Grocery to require customers to wear masks as virus cases rise

ST. GEORGE — Starting Saturday, people shopping at Harmons Grocery stores in Salt Lake City will be required to wear face masks. The remainder of stores in the franchise will follow suit starting July 5.

Harmons made the announcement over social media Friday afternoon as Salt Lake and Summit counties enact mandatory mask-wearing in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases across the state over the last week.

“Utah’s rate of positive tests for COVID-19 has continued to increase almost daily, and at Harmons, we’re as committed as ever to keeping you and our associates safe,” the grocery store chain stated over Facebook.

On Thursday, new COVID-19 cases in Utah jumped to 590. New cases on Friday were reported to be at 676, bringing the overall state total to 20,500. In southwest Utah, the overall total has reached 1,302.

“Following CDC and health department guidelines, we are now requiring that all customers and associates wear face masks while in our stores, along with practicing social distancing and staying six feet away from others,” Harmons further stated.

Prior to becoming mandatory for customers, Harmons employees at Southern Utah locations were already wearing masks and signs were posted in and around the store asking customers to do the same.

Though the mask requirement takes effect in parts of northern Utah this Saturday, it won’t begin in the rest of the Harmons grocery stores until July 5.

If a customer does not have a mask with them when entering the story, they can ask an employee for one, the Facebook posts adds.

“The health and safety of our customers and associates alike is of the utmost importance. Thank you for helping us take care of our community!”

While Gov. Gary Herbert mandated that all state facilities require employees and patrons to wear masks he has stopped short of enacting a statewide mask mandate.

The Utah Hospital Association and four of the state’s major healthcare systems, including Intermountain Healthcare, also launched the Mask Up Utah campaign meant to encourage Utahns to wear face masks as the pandemic continues.

