Fire chief discusses fireworks with city council; members approve contract to receive federal funding

Cedar City Council, Cedar City, Utah, June 24, 2020 | Photo by Kelsey Cooke, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips briefly addressed the City Council during a meeting Wednesday to discuss fireworks usage in regards to the upcoming holidays.

Fireworks officially went on sale Wednesday, and Phillips said he wanted to remind the community of the ordinance listing recommended locations for discharging fireworks.

“Those are the south lot of Cedar High School, the parking lot of the Bicentennial Softball Park, the south parking lot of Canyon View High School, the west parking lot of the Aquatic Center (and) the parking lot of Iron Springs Elementary,” Phillips said.

Fireworks are on sale until July 25, and Phillips cautioned potential buyers that “there is no rain in the forecast.”

“If you start a fire, you’re going to end up paying restitution for the cost of suppression,” he said.

City ordinance also dictates that fireworks can be shot three days before the July 4 and July 24 holidays until three days after the holiday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. On the day of the holiday, fireworks can be used until midnight.

Other business

The Cedar City Council unanimously voted to accept a contract with the state to receive funding through the federal coronavirus aid bill.

Cedar City is set to receive just over $3 million in CARES Act funding, to be distributed in three installments.

During the June 17 City Council work meeting, city staff recommended a few equipment expenditures that would qualify to be covered by the funding, such as the Cedar City Together campaign. The council also discussed partnering with the county to provide a grant program for small businesses.

Uses for CARES Act funding are somewhat limited, in that the funding can only be used to offset expenses directly related to the coronavirus.

Fireworks safety tips from the Cedar City Fireworks webpage:

Use fireworks outdoors only.

Obey local laws. If fireworks are not legal where you live, do not use them! Southwest Utah fire restrictions can be found here.

Always have water handy, such as a hose or buckets of water.

Only use fireworks as intended. Do not try to alter them or combine them.

Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Use common sense when using fireworks. Spectators should keep a safe distance from the fireworks. The person lighting the fireworks should wear safety glasses.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix! Have a “designated” person light fireworks.

Only persons over age 12 should be allowed to handle sparklers of any type.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.