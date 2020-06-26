No Filter: Lake safety at Sand Hollow State Park

ST. GEORGE — Summer in Southern Utah means only one thing: It’s hot. But luckily the area has amazing bodies of water to recreate in to keep residents and guests cool and refreshed through all the triple digits temps.

One of the most popular water bodies in Southern Utah is the reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park. One of Southern Utah’s newest state parks, Sand Hollow includes a 1,322-acre reservoir as well as a large off-highway vehicle area. The reservoir offers recreation for boating, fishing, scuba diving, cliff jumping and other nonmotorized watercraft.

Join “No Filter” co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Regan Lelli at the Beach at Sand Hollow as they learn about appropriate water safety, recreation etiquette and what happens if you get pulled over on the lake.

Watch Grady and Regan get caught and released in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

Located just 15 miles east of St. George in Hurricane, Sand Hollow State Park sits at an elevation of 3,000 feet. It was opened in 2003, and, according to the state park’s website, it is one of the most popular parks in the state park system.

Sinclair and Lelli spent the day there recently to learn from park manager Jonathan Hunt, some do’s and don’ts for recreation safety and how to care for the park’s resources.

“We’re glad we’re a place people can get outside and enjoy the fresh air,” Hunt said. “At the same time, we want people to practice responsible recreation.”

Sinclair and Lelli learned some important lessons, including that watercraft operators can be sited for driving under the influence. But what Lelli wanted to know most is how lenient the park rangers are if you happen to do a don’t.

“Are you a catch and release kind of guy?” Lelli asked Hunt.

For Hunt, it is all about educating park guests, he said.

“When we stop people, we try to teach them what they did wrong (and) send them on their way to do better,” Hunt said.

Learn more on this episode of “No Filter.”

