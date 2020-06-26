July 13, 1936 — June 25, 2020

Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, David Reeder Morris, passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2020, from complications resulting from pancreatic cancer.

Dave was born in Salt Lake City on July 13, 1936. He was the fourth child of Lydia and Melvyn Conway Morris.

During his childhood, he developed a great love of classical music and attended many concerts with his mother. His love of music continued throughout his life. When left alone in the house, he was known to crank up his stereo system with organ music loud enough to shake the house, and an organ solo by Richard Elliot would bring him to tears.

Dave graduated from South High and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah. He met Carole Cooper while attending the University of Utah. They had an instant connection and were married in the Logan, Utah, Temple on Aug. 3, 1962.

As newlyweds, Dave and Carole moved to San Francisco where Dave attended dental school at the University of the Pacific. He graduated in 1966 and set up a dental practice in Los Gatos. Over the next several years, seven children joined their family.

Dave and Carole made their home in Bloomington, Utah with the desire to rear children with character. They taught their children to love the gospel and each other. They often went on cross-country summer road trips and would visit museums, national parks, church history sites and other attractions. Later, Carole and Dave traveled the world together and with their children.

Dave worked hard to support his family and retired recently after practicing dentistry for 54 years. He was a life-long learner, studying a variety of subjects from dentistry to classical music to oceanography to nutrition.

Dave served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern Canada Mission. He was a faithful member and served diligently in every calling extended to him, from Primary pianist to ward organist to High Councilor to bishop. He had a special love for family history and would often tell stories to his children and grandchildren about their ancestors.

In recent years, Dave enjoyed taking long bike rides, watching General Conference talks while on his rowing machine, and reading the newspaper daily. He has happily watched his family grow with the addition of each spouse and grandchild. He loved watching his children and grandchildren learn and grow and develop their talents, and he and Carole made frequent trips for blessings, baptisms, plays, recitals and other events. Dave was a loving father and husband, and a gentle dentist. He was incredibly patient and had a calm demeanor.

Dave is survived by his wife, Carole; children: Matt (Kimberly), Tim (Jen), Amy (Eric) Dennison, Megan (Thomas) Leishman, Andrew (Alison), Mark Morris (Matt Manes), and Chris (Cori); 25 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and his brother Melyvn Conway Morris, III. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Adrienne Gates and Ramona Morris.

A viewing will be held at the Bloomington Stake Center (200 W. Brigham Road, St. George, Utah 84790) on Monday, June 29 from 9-10:30 a.m., with the funeral following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Holladay Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, June 30.

Dave’s family would like to thank the hospital doctors and nurses and hospice. His family is grateful he could spend his final days peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Intermountain Homecare and Hospice or a charity of your choice.

The family requests that face masks be worn at the services. To view the ZOOM broadcast of the funeral service, contact Metcalf Mortuary.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.