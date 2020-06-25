Terri Lynn Morawtz

August 10, 1966 — June 21, 2020

Terri was born Aug. 10, 1966, to Danial V. and Thyra (Broyles) Wilson in Salt Lake City, Utah. She passed peacefully on June 21, 2020, in St. George, Utah.

Her father’s work took the family to live in exotic places such as Wake Island, Hawaii and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Terri loved dressing to the nines, spending time at the family cabin in the Unitas, bass fishing at the Ruby Marshes in Nevada and most of all, her family.

She married the love of her life, Kirk Morawetz, on Aug. 17, 1985. Terri and Kirk were blessed with four children.

Terri is survived by her loving family Kirk (husband), Jaycee (daughter), Matthew (son), Trevor (son), grandchildren Tyler, Ember, Quinton and sister Kym Hogan. She is preceded in death by her parents Danial and Thyra Wilson and son Danial Cole Morawetz.

A private family viewing will be held June 27, 8:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Hurricane Valley, 25 2000 W. Hurricane, Utah 84737. The graveside service will take place at LaVerkin Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Spilsbury Mortuary (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.