Mesquite police find nearly 40 pounds of various drugs, $4,000 cash during traffic stop

Written by Ryne Williams
June 25, 2020
ST. GEORGE — The search of a vehicle during a traffic stop by a Mesquite police officer June 18 led to the discovery of a variety of drugs, including marijuana, cannabis concentrate, mushrooms, methamphetamine and ecstasy.

A picture of the drugs confiscated by the Mesquite Police Department after a traffic stop in Mesquite, Nevada, June 18, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

The three adults in the car were arrested following the traffic stop. The suspects reside in northern Utah, South Jordan and Sandy.

Mesquite Police Sgt. Wyatt Oliver said it is believed their final destination was Utah.

“We believe it was,” Oliver said of the car heading Utah. “They were headed northbound on I-15, so we can assume that that was their final destination.”

This stop is one of the larger busts they have seen over the last few months. Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Mesquite police have not seen as many loads like the one they found as they normally do.

Oliver said the unique thing about this bust was the variety of drugs found.

He said Mesquite Police Department has drug busts on I-15 a lot.

A picture of the drugs confiscated by the Mesquite Police Department after a traffic stop in Mesquite, Nevada, June 18, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

“It all depends on what the officers are able to find, but it definitely does happen all too often on I-15,” Oliver said. “It’s a huge corridor from Southern California, and, unfortunately, it’s very busy for drug traffickers. You see it all the time in Utah, Arizona gets it a lot, and it’s unfortunate, but it’s true.”

Officers recovered, “29.4 pounds of suspected marijuana, 7.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 1.14 pounds of cannabis concentrate, 40.5 grams of suspected mushrooms, 35 grams of an unknown white powdery substance and $3,990 in U.S. currency,” according to a release.

There was also a toddler in the car who was turned over to Child Protective Services. The three adults in the vehicle were then transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

