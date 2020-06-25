Firefighters double containment of Mangum Fire, work to reopen highways

ST. GEORGE — The Mangum Fire has doubled in containment since Tuesday, jumping from 33% to 68%, and has currently burned 71,325 acres.

Fire Information Officer Gerry Perry said there are about 356 miles of perimeter surrounding the fire with a large focus remaining on the northeast portion of the blaze.

“The corridor along highway 89 A through Jacob Lake has been included within the portion of the fire that’s considered contained,” Perry said. “Fire managers have inventoried hazardous trees needing mitigation along the highway. The team is working to tentatively open highway 89 A and highway 67 for public travel on Sunday.”

There will be work along both highways to resolve the danger of falling trees and to ensure safe travel along state Routes 89 A and 67.

Perry said the focus of firefighters has remained on the northeastern part of the fire where the terrain is particularly challenging. He added that the resources have been boosted on that part of the fire. As for the rest of the Mangum Fire, Perry said there are a few hotspots being worked on, but it is “pretty quiet.”

Perry said it is difficult to say when the fire will be 100% contained.

“We’ve got another wind event, the weatherman tells us we’re going to have it on Sunday and Monday,” Perry said. “Given the fact there is still a lot of heat within the perimeter of the fire, the potential for spot fires is there with those kinds of winds. We would have liked to have it contained yesterday, but it’s likely to be a while before that happens.”

He added that it will be a while before the mop-up and suppression of heat within the perimeter of the fire is over, estimating that crews will continue to work on the fire for at least the next month.

As for the cause of the fire, Perry said it is still under investigation. However, the fire was deemed to be human-caused.

