Tuacahn Broadway season postponed until 2021

A sandstone sign marks the entrance to Tuacahn Amphitheatre, Ivins, Utah, June 18, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

IVINS — Due to complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuacahn Center for the Arts has postponed its 2020 Broadway season until 2021.

After carefully examining a myriad of challenges resulting from the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, they have decided that the best way to serve Tuacahn patrons and their creative team is to press pause on the previously planned season — and to come back in 2021 stronger and better than ever, according to a press release from Tuacahn.

They came to the decision after exploring a variety of options with the Actors’ Equity Association and local governmental authorities. Considering the safety and health of all involved, they said they had hoped their efforts, including moving the opening date for the season to mid-July, would create a pathway to a successful, albeit shortened, season. However, on June 24, they received testing protocols from the Actors Equity Association that could not be cost-effectively implemented. They also are sensitive to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Utah and across the country, and decided they could not move forward with their planned season.

On Thursday, the Tuacahn Board of Directors made the decision to postpone the season to 2021.

“We are saddened by this news, particularly after doing everything in our power to preserve our season,” Tuacahn CEO Kevin Smith said in the release. “However, we are confident the plans we have for the 2021 season will be worth the wait.”

The Tuacahn fall concerts will proceed as planned beginning with Brian Regan on Oct 26-27. The 2021 outdoor Broadway season will bring forward the currently planned 2020 productions of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Annie” and “The Count of Monte Cristo.” Plans are already underway to expand the 2021 season with some surprises to be announced at a later date.

“We appreciate the hard work put into this process by the actors’ union, our local health officials and so many others. We also are so grateful to our patrons for their patience and understanding. Tuacahn exists for you,” they wrote in the release.

What if I already bought tickets?

If you currently have tickets for any of the 2020 shows, there are several options, including:

Trade your current ticket for a voucher for the same performance next season. This option guarantees your seat at this year’s price and all you need to do is book your new date for 2021 when it’s available.

Receive the value of your ticket order on a gift certificate that is good for any concert or Broadway show in the next 24 months. This way you don’t have to lock in your plans for next year just yet, and you have credit waiting for you to use at Tuacahn when you are ready.

Donate the value of your ticket order back to Tuacahn as a tax-deductible gift.

To discuss all of the options available, call the Tuacahn box office staff at 435-652-3300 or simply fill out a change form at www.tuacahn.org/changes.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.