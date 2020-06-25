Victim of apartment shooting identified as Dixie State University student, former football player

Photo of Jamal "Tank" Goodman, who played football for Centennial High School in Corona, California, before attending Dixie State University, that man who was shot and killed in St. George, location, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dorean Arthur, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The man allegedly shot in the closet of his bedroom by his roommate at an apartment complex Tuesday night has been identified as Jamal “Tank” Goodman, a senior at Dixie State University and a former member of the university’s football team.

The incident took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting reported at an apartment complex on 1990 East. Once there, they found 25-year-old Goodman with an injury to his chest. He was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries shortly thereafter.

Goodman was a senior pursuing a bachelor of science in criminal justice and previously played for the university’s football team when he enrolled in spring 2015. He also worked at the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center, according to information provided by Dorean Arthur.

Prior to moving to Utah, Goodman played football as a first-team all-league linebacker at Centennial High School in Corona, California.

A statement posted on social media by Dixie State Athletics said, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Dixie State football student-athlete Jamal ‘Tank’ Goodman. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates, and coaches through this difficult time.”

Arthur posted the information on a GoFundMe page she set up to raise funds to assist the family with funeral arrangements and in “bringing him home” to his family in Southern California, where Goodman lived with his mother before relocating to St. George to attend school.

Goodman’s roommate and the man suspected in the murder, 32-year-old Tommy Bradshaw Jr., is scheduled to make an initial appearance in 5th District Court Friday and remains in custody.

Ed. note: This story has been updated to indicate that Goodman was a former football player at Dixie State.

