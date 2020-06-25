July 26, 1991 — June 22, 2020

Braidan Shane Balle was called to his heavenly home after leaving this earthly life on June 22, 2020, He was born July 26, 1991, in St. George, Utah to Blane and Kim Balle

Braidan spent the majority of his life in the majestic town of Ivins. He loved the outdoors and being on the lake, wakeboarding, sky skiing and jet skiing. But he lived for shredding on the mountain! His absolute passion was snowboarding, and he was incredibly talented at it. Braidan was everybody’s best friend! He was one of the most loyal, fun-loving, generous guys out there. He never knew a stranger. From the time he was just a little boy he would find a new buddy.

No matter where we were, camping in the mountains, playing on the beach at the lake, at school, or at the park. He had the warmest, most tender heart. He was always so outgoing and friendly. Braidan loved and adored his friends and brother more than anything! He was the laughter, the joy, the inspiration, the light, the pep talk they all needed and could talk for hours.

Braidan loved to shop. He dressed better than anyone else we all know. From head to toe, always in pristine condition, the fancy watches, sunglasses, hats, designer jeans and shoes always in tip-top shape. In fact, if you were really close to him, I am sure you got yelled at a time or two if you scuffed his shoes. Same with his vehicles, always clean as a whistle. He took pride in the way he looked and we will miss him laying out all his wet clothes across every bed in the house to dry. Braidan was obsessed with sports, from football, UFC, and basketball, he had a great memory and could tell you stats on most players. We loved watching him play baseball and soccer in the younger years of his life.

He worked various jobs in his short life, mostly construction and energy-related. These occupations took him to multiple destinations. Working across the western states, including Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Kansas and in between. He was most recently in east Texas connecting the power grid. He was absolutely loving that job, and all the good ole southern boys, he made some good friends out there too and invited them all to his home town to show them Lake Powell, Zion, and all the hot Utah Spots. He operated various trucks, machinery and equipment, working long hours and consecutive days. He was brave and resilient to go out there all alone.

He yearned to have a wife and family someday. He was hoping to make a new life for himself in Texas and settle down a bit. Braidan fought a hard battle of mental illness, always reaching out to family for words of encouragement and support. Some of his last words to his sister were that he is going off all his prescribed meds and wanted to be 100% clean and sober. Unfortunately, he suffered with addiction and lost that fight once and for all. Our lives are empty and incomplete without him here. See you on the other side bud! “Keep on Keepin On.”

Braidan is loved, adored, and cherished by his siblings, Maigan and TJ Larson, Trenton and Keone; parents, Blane and Kim; beautiful nieces, Presley Jayde and Jovi Mae that called him “Uncle Bray Bray.” He is also survived by his grandparents, Tony and ReNae Romney, Dan (deceased) and LaRee Balle, Elaine and John (deceased) Biddy, Aunts, Uncles and several cousins.

A viewing will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary on Monday, June 29, at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Ivins City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.