June 17, 1967 — June 21, 2020

Susan Rai Krause, 53 years old, passed away on June 21, 2020, at her home in Saint George, Utah. Susan was born June 17, 1967, in Soda Springs, Idaho. Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Lois Parman Krause.

Susan had a magnetic personality that could light up a room with her smile and hugs. Susan had many friends and professionals who adored working with her and felt it was a great honor to know and serve her. Susan enjoyed a good cheeseburger, soda and fries with lots of ketchup and ranch, Special Olympics, bowling, playing cards, watching old movies, Keith Urban, attending shows in Vegas, collating papers, singing to her friends and looking her best. A sincere thank you to all at Danville Services who worked with Susan.

A visitation will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary, and funeral listings.