Man booked for murder after allegedly shooting roommate in St. George apartment

St. George Police Officers respond to a shooting at the Legacy Ridge Apartments on 1990 East in St. George, Utah, June 23, 2020 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 32-year-old man is in jail after allegedly shooting his roommate Tuesday night at an apartment complex off North Mall Drive Tuesday.

According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, shortly after 9:30 p.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a shooting reported at the Legacy Ridge Apartments on 1990 East. The initial call reported it as a self-inflicted gunshot wound with a male who was unresponsive.

When officers arrived at the complex, they found a 25-year-old man with an injury to his chest. He was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Nearly a dozen detectives were called out to the scene and spoke to 32-year-old Tommy Bradshaw Jr., the deceased man’s roommate, who allegedly admitted to the shooting, according to charging documents filed with the courts.

Officers say the suspect told them “he had been in the residence when the victim returned home and hit Tommy’s bedroom door loudly,” which is when Bradshaw retrieved a handgun from his closet and then “deactivated the safety, operated the slide, and left his room to seek out the victim.”

According to the report, Bradshaw located the man inside of a closet, where he pointed the gun and shot the man who then fell to the ground.

Bradshaw was arrested and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility one one count of first-degree felony murder. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

This is a developing story.

