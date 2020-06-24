‘You only have one chance to do it right the first time’: Humphrey Plumbing Heating & Air expands to Southern Utah

Completed project by Humphrey Plumbing Heating & Air, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Humphrey Plumbing Heating & Air ST. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — After 15 years of providing exceptional plumbing, heating and cooling solutions in northern Utah, Humphrey Plumbing Heating & Air has expanded its operations southward on a mission to change what people in Southern Utah have to come to expect from a service company.

Chad Humphrey, owner of Humphrey Plumbing Heating & Air, said he had the passion for hard work instilled at a young age growing up in Utah, and by the time he reached high school, he knew he wanted to start his own company where he could help out his friends and neighbors.

These days when it comes to service, Humphrey told St. George News they can handle almost any situation, from repairing minor plumbing leaks and installing water heaters to making major HVAC repairs or adding upgrades.

“We specialize in residential service for homeowners, but we do some businesses as well,” he said, adding that since they are new to Southern Utah, their schedule has availability, and their service people are often able to come out the same day.

When something goes wrong in your home, Humphrey said, honesty and integrity should be the standard, but when he first started out as a young apprentice in the industry, he would sometimes witness companies acting unscrupulously with customers. So he set out on his own to create something better.

“We’re not the biggest of the big companies, but we’re not small either, so we can give individual attention to our customers and make sure they are getting a quality product,” he said. “We want to get it done right the first time. Our company motto is, ‘You only have one chance to do it right the first time.'”

Besides tackling almost any plumbing issue from sink to sewer drain, Humphrey and his team are experts at retrofits – changing out older furnaces and air conditioners for new ones – and improving existing heating and cooling systems. They exclusively use Carrier and Bryant equipment and are specialists at installing high-efficiency systems with 90% efficient furnaces and 16 to 20 Seer air conditioners.

“In Southern Utah, where it’s running hot six or seven months out of the year, 16 Seer to 20 Seer is a better option than a 13 Seer,” he said.

Their specialty is air conditioning, heating and plumbing repairs and installations, and when diagnosing any problem, they use a thorough repair and installation checklist to ensure every project operates perfectly.

With upper-level rooms in Southern Utah being difficult to keep cool, Humphrey said ductless split systems are a great option. They install many such systems in multistory homes and locations where traditional ductwork is impossible, like garages and casitas.

“They’re great for all kinds of situations,” he said. “They’re super efficient. One of the main things is that you can cool and heat room-by-room. You don’t need to do your whole house. I have one in my bedroom, and at night it’s great. I can just turn it on and turn my main air conditioner off and be cool all night.”

Regardless of the service a customer requests, the top priority for everyone at Humphrey is to be straight up and honest. After all, it’s the main reason he got into business, he said. They keep their overhead down and pass the savings on to their customers.

Once temperatures remain over 100 degrees, equipment begins to fail, and Humphrey said they are eager for people to start reaching out whenever they need a hand.

They just want to help people and will never try to push a new installation unless it’s in the client’s best interest. If a customer has an older system that is having trouble, they will present both options: either to repair or to fully replace the equipment.

To help everyone get their systems ready for the grueling hot months ahead, Humphrey is offering a full system “20-point Tune-up Special” for only $49, which is normally priced at $79. Full details can be found on the company’s website. They also offer financing on installations for 18 months with no interest.

Humphrey said he could brag all day about his team, but what really matters in the end is what the customers think, and they have almost 200 Google reviews and over 500 Angie’s List reviews that he hopes potential clients will check out and judge for themselves.

“Fifteen years in business, we’ve been around the block a few times.”

All of their work is guaranteed, and when they install any furnace and air conditioning system, it includes a five-year warranty on labor and a 10-year warranty on parts from the manufacturer.

“When they get a system with us, they don’t need to worry about it,” Humphrey said. “It’s in our best interests to make sure that’s installed properly so we’re not going back in two or three years. Our installs our top-notch.”

Humphrey is licensed and insured, and they have a full-time staff at their new office, located at 1330 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite I-2, in St. George, and he said they are excited to start meeting their new neighbors.

Dispatchers are available 24-hours a day to answer any questions at 435-879-9020.

