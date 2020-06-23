October 2, 1942 — June 21, 2020

Sharon Adams Naylor, age 77, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on June 21, 2020. She was born on Oct. 2, 1942, in Lehi, Utah to Arthur Dean Adams and Myrtle Thella Erickson Adams.

She married her husband, Laird Poll Naylor Sr., in December 1962, in the Logan Temple, just five weeks after Laird returned from his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their love carried them throughout their lives, and Sharon was an exceptional support and partner for Laird in business and his life-work.

Laird and Sharon settled on the east side of the Salt Lake Valley, then found their first long term home on a farm in Sandy, Utah, which they enjoyed with their first three children. In 1973, they moved to Hildale, Utah where they welcomed four more children into their family. Sharon was industrious at home raising her seven children, always making sure their every need was met. She loved her family dearly and filled every day with love and energy that never wavered.

Sharon found great joy in gardening. She had grown up helping her Dad in the garden and continued that love throughout her life. Her gardens produced vegetables that everyone raved about, and her flowers were beautiful and comforting. Never content to be idle, she approached daily life with undaunted enthusiasm and a never-ending desire to do more.

Sharon worked as a loan processor, handling multimillion-dollar accounts, and later as a Human Resources branch manager. She retired in 2013 and moved to Centennial Park, Arizona where she used her green thumb to create a lovely oasis in her desert home. She had an adventurous spirit and loved getting out and trying new things. She embraced new experiences with enthusiasm and was the family’s ringleader in new discoveries. Sharon found joy in theater, visiting Disneyland, and taking cruises with the family. Her wisdom and steadfast faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ guided her life and set an example for her family. She generously opened her home to so many and all knew her as a very special person. Sharon touched many lives with her passion for life and beautiful spirit. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Patriarch Laird Naylor of 57 years, her children Laird (Mary), Wendy (Stanley), Robert, Sandy, Lanny (Letha and Dorothy), Kimberly, and Kristi; 17 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and her sisters Diane (Bob) Ziegler and Barbara (Donald) Dietz. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Glenda, also brothers in law Bill Lay and Donald Dietz.

