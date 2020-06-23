‘If we just lift each other up, we all grow together’; Be uplifted and get connected at Sun Rock Yoga

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Along with many other small business owners in Southern Utah, JoLynn Slade worried about the lasting impact the COVID-19 pandemic would have on her bottom line.

The owner of Sun Rock Yoga told St. George News that her studio is relatively new in the area, and she thought some clientele would leave as the shutdown dragged on, but thanks to being open virtually for most of the time, many people have stayed on and kept them going.

“I didn’t really lose a ton of clients,” Slade said. “I just didn’t get to keep growing. We were already a new studio … on this uphill climb growing. I feel like we’re starting over now, but that’s OK.”

The studio was recently been voted Best of Southern Utah for the second year in a row, and Slade said they are really grateful for everyone’s continued support, especially now that the doors of Sun Rock are back open for business.

“We’re climbing back up,” she said. “We have a good community.”



Sun Rock Yoga’s mission is to provide a custom, nonjudgmental experience that offers health benefits, both physically and emotionally. Their hope is to build a community of health and wellness and offer a variety of classes for anyone or skill level.

“Yoga is a really good workout for our physical health, and as we focus on the link between our breath and movement, it is also a great workout for our mental health. We now offer Pilates and barre classes -these classes also focus on improving strength, balance and flexibility,” she said. “Our motto is ‘Get Connected. Feel Grounded. Be Uplifted.’ We’re hoping that people come and get connected – connect to themselves but also connect to the community to feel grounded. “

Slade explained that when people feel grounded – both physically and mentally – and are taking time and caring for themselves, they are in the best position to help uplift others and be part of the community. They quickly discover it is possible to handle the most difficult situations.

She said Sun Rock has an incredible group of passionate, well-trained instructors, and their goal is to offer better quality than what people in Southern Utah have come to expect. They focus on each individual in the class, and Slade said they want to know every client’s fitness goals and will help build a class just for them.

She said each instructor is a little bit different, both in personalities and backgrounds.

“It’s really fun that we have such a good group, and they’re all just good people,” she said. “I respect all of them.”

While most of their classes are held in the studio, one of her instructors leads a Granogi class at Sand Hollow Resort on Saturday mornings, and another is in charge of the annual Southern Utah Yoga fest held every November.

“I collaborate with them as well,” Slade said. “I sponsor them. I try to get the word out about what they’re doing. I feel like as far as yoga in St. George, if we just lift each other up, then we all grow together.”

Besides being the owner of Sun Rock Yoga, Slade is also an instructor and a lifelong student herself. She believes all teachers should be students.

“That’s something that I believe in: that we just don’t teach but that we also do it.”

She is thankful the studio’s doors are finally back open for classes, but if some people are still feeling nervous about coming back, she said that going forward, they will continue to offer some online classes for their clients. As the demand subsides, she will start scaling back their virtual presence, but she said it has been a great benefit to some of their at-risk clients that still want to join the fun.

They have individual class passes for customers to purchase for only $12, but for a limited time they are offering unlimited yoga with Sun Rock’s elite membership for $59 a month. It’s regularly $79 a month, but they have reduced the cost as their way of thanking the community for voting them Best of Southern Utah.

For more information, visit Sun Rock Yoga’s Facebook page, Instagram page or website. Some classes can be found on YouTube at the Sun Rock Yoga channel.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

