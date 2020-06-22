Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

In this March 2020 file photo, Washington County Commissioner Victor Iverson speaks to St. George News about the county's state of emergency declaration. On June 20, Iverson told St. George News he would "never wear a mask." St. George, Utah, March 20, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, June 20-21.

ST. GEORGE — As recorded cases of COVID-19 in Southern Utah crossed the 1,000 mark Saturday, some Washington County officials would like to see the state’s color-coded coronavirus restrictions changed or lifted so life can begin to “get back to normal.”

ST. GEORGE — Among the more than 1,000 people who have had the coronavirus in Southern Utah, there are 697 people who are considered recovered.

But while the dictionary defines being recovered as returning to a “normal state of health,” many who have had the virus locally have hardly been able to return to “normal.”

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former Arizona politician pleaded guilty in Utah on Friday to human smuggling and other charges in an illegal adoption scheme that stretched across three states and involved women from the Marshall Islands.

ST. GEORGE — A Nevada man was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for passing more than $3,700 in forged checks that were drawn on an out-of-state account and then cashed in St. George in July of last year.

FEATURE — You plant and tend your garden hoping to enjoy a bountiful harvest and beautiful blooms. Despite proper planning and planting, insects can move in and wreak havoc on your garden. The good news is, you can manage problem pests without harming the pollinators that are so important to your garden.

