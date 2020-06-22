Proper hydration, greens and a good, hard sweat are 3 easy ways to start improving your health

Stock image | Pixabay, St. George News

FEATURE — Are you looking for ways to step up your game and improve your health? Small changes can bring big results.

Sometimes feeling healthier isn’t about making drastic changes. It’s about adding one more serving of vegetables or 8 ounces of water to your daily intake. There are some simple tips that you might want to implement.

Add more veggies

Vegetables are loaded with fiber and water and will help you feel full longer. If you don’t love them, add them to a smoothie or an omelet. Choose a variety of colors, and try preparing them in a variety of ways including roasted, steamed or stir-fried.

Drink plenty of water

Water is essential to weight management and good health. Track what you are currently consuming, and try to add 8 more ounces. Build on this pattern until you are drinking half your weight in ounces per day – a good rule-of-thumb for proper hydration. And yes, you will track more steps per day with all your trips to the restroom.

Get in a good sweat

This will help you burn more calories, and if you have hit a plateau with your weight loss, this can be your ticket. Here is a sample workout to try that can be done while walking, cycling, swimming, water walking or exercising in any way you choose:

Step one – Five to seven minutes of warm up.

Step two – Five minutes of all-out effort.

Step three – Five minutes of recovery.

Step four – Repeat steps two and three an additional four times, substituting four minutes, three minutes, two minutes and one minute for the five-minute interval.

Step five – Five to seven minute of recovery and cool down.

Work with an “accountability buddy.” Tell your buddy what your plan is for the week, and follow up by telling him or her if you accomplished what you committed to doing. An accountability buddy can offer support, motivation and a high-five for your efforts.

Best of luck!

The difference between “I can” and “I can’t” is what you tell yourself. Either way, you are right.

Written by TIFFANY K. GUST, MS, CISSN, LiVe Well Center exercise physiologist.

This article was first published in the September/October 2019 issue of St. George Health and Wellness magazine.

