Megan Forsyth Black, 34, passed away June 15, 2020. She was born March 10, 1986, in Las Vegas, Nevada to Carl Forsyth and Brenda Eliason Forsyth Fielding.

Megan lived in North Las Vegas for six years and then the family moved to St. George, Utah. She lived in the cities of St. George, Dammeron Valley, Cedar City, and Washington City, Utah.

Megan graduated from Dixie High School in 2004. She graduated from Dixie College with an associate degree. She then went on to Southern Utah University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business.

Megan married the love of her life, Gardner Black, on March 18, 2006, in the St. George LDS Temple.

Megan worked for Andrus Trucking as a Customer Service Representative for the last 10 years.

She loved computers. She loved the invention of the internet and Facebook so she could keep in touch with her family members and friends. She loved the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco 49ers. She loved her dogs, Gracie and Eddie. She was the best Christmas game provider. Megan was a student-teacher at Dixie High School after college. She also had the opportunity to serve in the Young Women’s Organization as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Megan loved her brothers: Dallas, Austin and Logan with all of her heart. She loved her nephews, Gavyn and Emmitt.

Megan loved her stepmother, Gail Forsyth, her stepfather, Gary Fielding, and her many stepbrothers and sister.

Megan loved her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins and always was a facilitator of communication for all of her family.

We love you Sis! This is only a time-out.

A viewing for friends and co-workers will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. A private family service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. with a family viewing prior. Those who wish to view the services via the live streaming, may go to

www.metcalfmortuary.com/megan-forsyth-black and click on the link at the bottom of Megan’s obituary. Interment will take place in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.