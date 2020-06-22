Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue will hold dinner, silent auction to help one of their own battle cancer

A benefit dinner for firefighter Cara Taschuki of Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue will be held at Chef Hog's Oyster Bar and Grill June 27, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Jeff Germain, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue is holding a fundraising event to help one of their own, a firefighter-paramedic who has been with the department for years and was recently diagnosed with cancer.

A dinner and silent auction will be held Saturday at Chef Hog’s Oyster Bar and Grill located at 4210 Bluegrass Way in St. George, from 5-8 p.m. and will include live music. The cost of the dinner is $25 per person.

The event was arranged after the Fire Department became aware that full-time firefighter and paramedic Cara Taschuk was diagnosed with cancer.

Mark Youngberg, recruiting officer with Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue said that Taschuk, a mother of two young children, has been with the department for years.

The purpose of the dinner is two fold. The money raised will go to the family to help with the costs associated the unexpected journey ahead. The event was also organized to bring the community together in a show of support for Taschuk, who is part of the department’s firefighting family.

Jeff Germain, volunteer firefighter and owner of Chef Hog’s Oyster Bar and Grill, said that 100% of the funds raised will go to the family. The restaurant will be absorbing the food costs, and the event will be staffed by employees who have volunteered to cover the event, he said.

Event details

What: Dinner, silent auction to raise funds for the Taschuk family.

Where: Chef Hog’s Oyster Bar and Grill, 4210 Bluegrass Way in St. George.

When: Saturday, June 27, from 5-8 p.m.

More details: Admission to the event is $25. More information can be found here.

