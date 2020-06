Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Nevada Department of Transportation has closed all lanes of the southbound Interstate 15 near Moapa between St. George and Las Vegas after a vehicle crash.

All lanes of the southbound I-15 are closed at Hidden Valley, Nevada.

Drivers are advised to use caution in this area and seek alternate routes.

