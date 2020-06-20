‘Come up and enjoy time with family’; Brian Head Resort to open summer activities

Written by Kelsey Cooke
June 20, 2020
A mountain biker riding a trail at Brian Head Resort, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the Brian Head Resort Facebook page, posted May 26, 2020, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Brian Head Resort is scheduled to open its mountain biking center and summer activities June 26 for every weekend through Sept. 13.

Public Relations Coordinator Mark Wilder told Cedar City News that while live musical events have been postponed for the foreseeable future, the resort will open mountain biking facilities and be open Friday through Sunday for summer activities.

“We’re really a top-notch mountain biking destination,” Wilder said. “We have a really nice, state of the art mountain bike park.”

The resort will also offer family-oriented activities for the summer.

“We have our activities center, which is geared more towards families and kids,” Wilder said. “It has a little zip line and a climbing wall, a bungee jump, archery center, a family adventure trail. People can go for scenic chair lift rides.”

Wilder said the resort will be following guidelines recommended regarding COVID-19, including social distancing.

“We’re limiting the number of mountain biking tickets sold,” he said. “We’re taking all the recommended steps and guidelines. We recommend and encourage people to wear masks. If we start to get crowds we’ll start using our employees to sort of spread people out.”

Wilder said the resort offers a cool place to escape the summer heat.

“It’s an awesome, fun way to get out of the heat,” he said. “Come up and enjoy time with family in a cool, beautiful alpine setting.”

For more information regarding summer activities, visit the Brian Head Resort website.

