State makes mental health app free for everyone in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Now may be a difficult time for many, whether it’s the stress of losing a job, anxiety caused by COVID-19 or feeling worn out from having the kids at home more because they’re not in school right now.

Whatever it is, Fox13Now.com says the app myStrength could be what people need to improve their mood.

Eric Tadehara, the assistant director of the Utah Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health said. “There are tools to deal with issues such as depression, parenting, substance use disorders, and general stress and anxiety management.”

The Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health say they’ve made it possible to get the mental health and wellness app for everyone for free because they saw a need for it during the pandemic.

“The purpose of the app is to ensure that there are tools and resources for individuals who are trying to manage and help their own self with their own mental well-being,” said Tadehara.

All you have to do is go to the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health website and sign up for the app, then you can access it on your computer or smartphone.

