17-year-old-girl missing out of Santa Clara

A picture of 17 year old Sadee Delaney, who went missing from her Santa Clara home on Wednesday June 17 | Photo courtesy of Melodee Finlinson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Sadee Delaney, 17, was last seen at her house in Santa Clara on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. before she was reported as missing.

She is described as a 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds girl with blue eyes and blonde hair that has blue streaks in it.

Delaney’s mom, Melodee Finlinson, said she also has a blonde wig with her that would put her hair at about shoulder length. Delaney is also known to change her hair color often, so it could be different from what it was.

“We don’t know where she is, and we haven’t heard anything from anybody,” Finlinson said. “The police have been investigating her friends and interviewing them.”

It is possible Delaney could be in Salt Lake City, but she has also had conversations with others about running away to some friends who live in California. However, her mom believes she is still in the St. George area.

Delaney does take daily medication, but she did not take any of her medicine with her.

She is currently attending Snow Canyon High School and will be headed into her senior year. She moved back to the St. George area from Illinois at the end of May and celebrated her birthday June 15.

According to her mother, Delaney does not have a driver’s license and she is not driving currently. She is also not in possession of a cell phone at this time.

If you have any information on Delaney’s whereabouts, please contact the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department at (435) 652-1122 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (435) 634-5730.

