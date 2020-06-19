Semitrailer full of beer goes up in flames near Mesquite

ST. GEORGE — A semitrailer full of beer went up in flames near Mesquite, Nevada Thursday.

The Mesquite Fire Department reported that it responded to the report of a semitractor-trailer fire on northbound Interstate 15 around 12:10 p.m. PDT, according to a press release from the fire department.

The fire occurred in the area of milepost 110 on I-15 where the semi involved was able to unhook from the trailer before catching fire. The trailer itself had become fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, according to the press release.

It was originally reported that the semit was hauling alcohol, which could have warranted a HAZMAT response. However, firefighters discovered the trailer was full of beer.

The fire was soon extinguished with the aid of Moapa Valley Fire who also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

There was a separate incident involving a semi and beer in northern Utah Wednesday. The following statement is from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District in Morgan County:

“Mountain Green, Weber, and Morgan Fire & EMS crews were dispatched to a rolled over semi on I-84 at about 1 p.m. today. First arriving Mountain Green Engine 131 was confronted with a very ‘foamy’ sight: hundreds of cases of beer that flew out of the top of the semi and onto the shoulder,” the fire district posted on its Facebook page.

“Fortunately the driver was unhurt and had self-extricated with the help of some passing truckers. Firefighters assisted by controlling leaking oil. The road remained partially blocked until past 7 p.m. due to the messy cleanup.”

