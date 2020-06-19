Semitrailer fire shuts down southbound I-15 near Parowan

Written by Mori Kessler
June 19, 2020
A semitrailer fire on I-15 shut down both southbound lanes near milepost 68 as firefighters deal with the scene, Iron County, June 19, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, Cedar City News / St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A semitrailer that caught fire Friday afternoon has closed down southbound I-15 four miles south of Parowan.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, though photos submitted to St. George News around 3:30 p.m. show the trailer had been unhooked from the semitractor that had been hauling it.

Personnel from the Utah Highway Patrol and Cedar City Fire Department were also on scene managing traffic and throwing water on the fire that had engulfed the trailer.

The trailer fire also appeared to have set fire to brush into the median between travel lanes.

As of 5:30 p.m., UHP Trooper Ryan Bauer said in a text to St. George News that the trailer and the cargo inside it were a total loss, though the semi that had been pulling it was fine. Fire crews remain on hand to put out the remainder of the fire, he said.

The fire has led to the closure of both southbound lanes on I-15 at milepost 71 by Parowan.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation’s Twitter feed, southbound traffic is encouraged to detour onto Old Highway 91 in order to bypass the incident.

Delay time is estimated to be around 15 minutes.

There is currently no estimated time on when southbound I-15 will reopen.

St. George News reporter HOLLIE REINA contributed to this report.

